For today’s Mindful Monday, Former GTU Host Gretchen Jensen came by to talk about everyday happiness.

How To Be Happy Every Day

Steps for everyday happy living:

Meditate first thing in the morning Before getting into the day, write in a notebook lists of things you appreciate.

-Also, write down your intentions for the day. Pay attention to your thoughts.

-Pay attention to what you watch, listen to or converse about. Teach downstream thinking. Feeling your way into happiness.

When you can feel whatever it is that you want, then you will see it. These teachings are not to replace any religion but rather enhance what you already know.

Find Gretchen Jensen on IG.