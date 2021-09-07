How to be happier at work and item limits are coming back to Costco

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Item limits are coming back to Costco. As the Delta variant causes cases of COVID-19 to rise across the nation, shoppers are going to have to watch what and how much they toss into their carts at the warehouse store. According to an update from the Costco website, “some warehouses may have temporary item limits on select items.” The site does not specify which items are limited or what the limits are.
- Plus, Scotland plans to launch a trial four-day workweek. The decision was the culmination of a campaign promise made by the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP). Workers will have their hours reduced by 20%, but won’t suffer any loss in compensation. The program will be funded by the SNP with a £10 million fund ($13.8 million). The monies will be used to experiment with the abbreviated work week. The government points to a recent poll in Scotland that showed 80% of the people responding to the idea were highly positive of the initiative. The respondents said the program would greatly enhance their health and happiness.
- And there is a lot of career advice out there about how to ask for a raise, get a promotion, deal with a difficult boss, manage others and so on. But very little addresses the fundamental issue of your day-to-day happiness at work. The factors that can tip the scales one way or the other for job happiness can boil down to our innate desire for three things: control over our lives, positive daily connections, and joy and meaning in how we spend our waking time (half of which is at work, for most people). So how do you take charge and make positive change? Click here for more information: https://www.wlfi.com/content/national/575250752.html
- Finally, there’s no magic number when it comes to exercise, but that doesn’t mean numbers aren’t important. After all, numbers are easy, convenient things to remember. And because exercise is something that can be easily quantified, having numbers as symbols of how much exercise we should be getting can serve an important role in public health. When it comes to walking, the most obvious figure many of us think of is 10,000 – long idealized as the target to hit in terms of daily steps needed to improve our health. But the ideal number is actually much lower than that. Reagan tells us how many steps you really need to aim for each day.
- And at the end of the show, words that you think make you sound smart…but you are probably using them the wrong way? Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on the second hour of GTU.