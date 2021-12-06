Its a busy time of year and it can be easy to feel overwhelmed. Certified life coach, Stephanie Pickle, is here for our Mindful Monday to share 3 tips on how to be content this Christmas:

1) Examine your expectations

2) Let go of the compare and despair

3) Do something your future self will thank you for.

Stephanie is offering viewers a 6-week package for $600. She mentions that this is a serious steal in the life coaching world! Find her online at stephaniepicklecoaching.com or on Instagram at @stephanie.pickle.coaching