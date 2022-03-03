Hoping to spread awareness on how to be an effective bystander in a crisis, Miyo Strong and Marty Liccardo joined us on the show with a very important message. The two talked through an attempted kidnapping scenario and what a responsible bystander did to be effective in the situation.

Situational awareness can save lives. The video shows several pre-assault indicators of what was an orchestrated and planned kidnapping opportunity. The woman selling ice cream was aware of the situation and took action in a way that could have saved the young girl’s life.

The man in the video was projecting exactly what his intentions were. Predators are predictable, we just have to know what to look for and train ourselves on how to see it.

Some pre-assault indicators are:

* The eyes are foreshadowing of intent

* Fist clenching

* Body language: bladed, defensive, fighting stance, clenched fists, clothing removal, defensive posture, and exaggerated moving or stretching limbs

* Agitation and fidgeting movements

* Threatening and/or abusive language

* Paranoia / defensiveness

* Erratic head and eye movements

* Persistence

* Touching pockets

* Nervous confusion

* Nervous talking

* Physical positioning: closing the distance, moving to cover, seeking a position of advantage, and triangulating

* Physiological cues: breathing changes, elevated pulse, and sweating

* Erratic or increased breathing

* Face color

* Bulging veins

Strong and Liccardo shared the following advice:

Trust your gut. If you think someone might need support, act.

It is common to feel unsure about intervening, intervene anyway.

If you are worried about your safety, seek others to support your intervention.

There is usually more than one approach.

If you feel unsafe or don’t feel able to help, call for help (911)

The two hope to inspire others to have the courage to step in. You don’t have to have training. We can make a difference by being aware of the situations around us.

Elizabeth Smart Foundation: elizabethsmartfoundation.org

Instagram:

@elizabethsmartfoundation

@utahjitsmama