Shannon Ricks, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist at Modern Eve, joined the second hour of GTU to share ways to have a better relationship with food by being more mindful as one eats.

Begin by connecting to your breath and body. Feel the earth beneath your feet. Notice your experience at this moment. Notice any thoughts, sensations, or emotions that may arise. (Pause) Tune into the sensation in your body of feeling hungry, thirsty, or maybe even feeling full. What is your body hungry for? What is it thirsty for? Something sweet? Sour? Salty? Savory? Something hot, cold, or room temperature? Something crunchy? Chewy? A liquid? Just pay attention and notice with awareness the sensations that give you this information. (Pause)

Imagine what it took for this item to get to your hands: sunshine, water, time, processing, and shipping. Take a moment to express gratitude for everyone involved in the cultivation and preparation of this item of food. (Pause) Now place the item between your fingers and feel the texture and temperature. You may notice smoothness, stickiness, or bumps. Again, notice if you have any thoughts, sensations or emotions at this time. Continue to breathe and be fully present in this moment. (Pause)

Take the piece of food and bring it toward your nose, smelling it with your full awareness. Notice if you have any memories, sensations, or reactions in your body. Even before you eat it, you may notice that you begin to have a digestive response in your body just by noticing and smelling. (Pause) With full awareness of your hand moving toward your mouth, place the item of food into your mouth without chewing or swallowing it. Just allow it to be in your mouth. Roll it around to different parts of your mouth and tongue. Notice the flavor and texture. Notice the physical sensations within your body, especially your mouth and your gut. Continue to breathe as you explore the sensation of having this item in your mouth. (Pause)

Next take just one bite and notice the flavor, notice the change of texture. Then very slowly begin to chew this piece of food, and notice the parts of your mouth that are involved in chewing. Notice the sound and movement of chewing, as you continue to notice the sensations and flavor. (Pause) When you are ready, swallow this item and notice the path that it follows from your mouth and throat into your stomach. Notice the sensation and taste that may linger in your mouth. Connect again to your body and your breath and notice your experience in this moment. (Pause)

Next, pick up another food item, and choose to eat it however you wish. Noticing your choice and your experience. Notice how it is similar or different. (Pause for 30-60 seconds, and then return to large group discussion about the

experience).

