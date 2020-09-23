How to be a friend to someone with cancer

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is dedicated to finding a cure for not only blood cancers, but all cancers while also fighting for patients’ rights to affordable and quality health care, and supporting them emotionally and financially throughout their cancer journey.

COVID-19 has changed a lot for many of us, but unfortunately, cancer is not canceled. Throughout this pandemic patients are still going through treatment, getting diagnosed, and needing to see their doctors despite the pandemic. In tune with that, beginning in April, LLS launched the COVID-19 financial aid program that distributed over $4.8 Million dollars to 19,334 patients.

If you want to get involved and be a friend to someone with cancer, simply make a donation or attend the event. The LLS has its Light The Night event coming up on October 10th at 7 pm. It’s their largest community event that celebrates local cancer survivors, honors those who’ve been lost to cancer, and unites the community in the fight against cancer.

This year the event is virtual, but they will still have ways for participants to interact with the 3 lanterns and show their connection to cancer. As always, registration is free and all registered participants will receive virtual log-in information a few days before the event. The virtual event will go live at 7 pm with the opening ceremony starting at 7:15 pm.

The light and warmth The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society generates during this crucial event delivers hope in a time of despair, a community in place of loneliness, as well as life-saving research and support for cancer patients and their families. Now is the time for us to be bigger and more powerful than we’ve ever been before. Be a friend to someone with cancer and help them fight their biggest battle in life.

Register online at Light The Night now!

This story contains sponsored content.