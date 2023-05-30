- On Good Things Utah this morning – Digital sales platforms like Facebook Marketplace can be amazing tools for buying and selling previously owned items, connecting with people in your community, reducing waste and earning a little extra cash. For example, I’ve managed to furnish much of my home at a discount with secondhand pieces listed on Facebook Marketplace, and I even found someone to sublet my last apartment through the platform. Unfortunately, it’s also a popular place for scammers to find and exploit new victims. Although Facebook takes steps to protect users against cyber criminals, the sheer magnitude of listings and potential bad actors means it’s crucial to stay vigilant when engaging in transactions through the platform.
- “What makes these scams so successful for the fraudsters is the speed and ease with which new listings can be posted and the ability to reach an enormous audience of potential victims thanks to Facebook’s popularity,” said Kevin Lee, a trust and safety architect with the fraud protection company Sift. “Many scammers can create new fraudulent listings at scale using automation and bots to quickly generate malicious content.” From listing counterfeit goods as legitimate to steal money to pressuring buyers to share personal information for the purposes of identity theft, scams on Facebook Marketplace run the gamut. “A fraudulent seller may advertise an item and collect the payment but never actually send the product,” said Ally Armeson, a program director at the Cybercrime Support Network. “Sometimes the scammer will provide false tracking information or disappear entirely once they receive payment. Another technique is that the scammer will send an item that is significantly different from what they advertised.” She added that other scammers might send messages pretending to be from Facebook or a payment service asking for login credentials or payment information to gain unauthorized access to your account or steal your financial details. Of course, plenty of Facebook Marketplace transactions are straightforward and scam-free. But it’s always best to go into the process with your critical thinking cap on. The same goes for other digital marketplaces like Craigslist and eBay. To help would-be buyers and sellers, HuffPost asked experts to break down the common indicators of a potential online marketplace scam. They also advised avoiding fake listings and dealing with the aftermath if you do fall victim.
- THE LISTING OR OFFER SEEMS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE.
- “It may be a cliche, but the phrase ‘if it’s too good to be true, it probably is’ still holds true when it comes to identifying scams,” Lee said. It pays to familiarize yourself with the typical price point for a product on the resale market. “Do your research,” said Amy Nofziger, director of fraud victim support at AARP. “If you are looking for a car that everywhere retails for $5,000 and you find it on Facebook Marketplace for $1,000, that’s not a good deal ― that’s a red flag.” This goes for both sides of the transaction. If you’ve listed a product for sale, be cautious about super high offers, just as you would with items listed at an extremely cheap price point. “Sellers offer suspiciously low prices for high-ticket items,” said Zulfikar Ramzan, chief scientist at the digital security company Aura. “A buyer overpays for a product.”
- THE PAYMENT METHOD SEEMS SUSPECT.
- “Be wary if the seller insists on payment methods that seem suspicious, such as wire transfers, cryptocurrency or prepaid gift cards,” Armeson said. Sometimes scammers insist on using a certain payment method and send specific instructions or links to payment. “If they want prepaid gift cards, such as Amazon or eBay, stop ― you should not be using gift cards for payment,” Nofziger said. “Additionally, if they are asking for payment in crypto or in peer-to-peer apps, like Venmo, CashApp or Zelle, these forms are payment are untraceable and unretractable, and you could lose your money.” Using Venmo is not always a sign of a scam, of course, but consider the context. For example, do they require you to Venmo them the payment before you can see or pick up the item? Sellers should also pay attention to unusual payment activity. Armeson pointed to the phenomenon of “overpayment scams.” To read the entire article click here: https://news.yahoo.com/spot-facebook-marketplace-scam-094501583.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall And tune in for a fun Tuesday edition of Good Things Utah!
- THE LISTING OR OFFER SEEMS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now