How to add luxury to your home

Today we talked luxury. Luxury vinyl that is! Mike Ross from Granite City Interiors met with us to explain why you need LVT and LVP for the next time you want a little home upgrade.

Ross showed us that LVT is a luxury vinyl made to look and feel like stone or ceramic tile. It comes in tons of beautiful natural colors. Some can even be installed without grout, making it as easy as 1-2-3.

LVP is luxury flooring made to look like wood planks in every little detail. Surface textures replicate the look of scraping or embossing, making it pretty impossible to tell apart from the real deal.

Not only do LVP and LVT look real, but they also have tons of other benefits. They’re waterproof, can easily be installed on virtually any surface, are easier on your feet and don’t require tile removal. And the best part? They’ll save you tons of money as well as time with their quick and easy installation.

Granite City Interiors also has a great deal going on right now! Get 50% off Espresso Stock cabinets until the end of July and free in home measure and estimates.

Learn more at granitecityinteriors.com.

