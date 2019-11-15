How to achieve the “Best Meatloaf Ever” for a special holiday meal

Are you a fan of the meatloaf? If you are, Chef Lesli from Harmons has some secrets to make the “Best Meatloaf Ever”.

Follow her recipe to achieve some tender gorgeous meat.

Best Meatloaf Ever Recipe:

Difficulty: 2

Total Time: 2:30

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

Meatloaf

2 slices sandwich bread, crusts removed and torn into pieces

1 cup cremini mushrooms, cleaned

1 anchovy filet

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 cloves garlic

1 onion, coarsely chopped

1 carrot, coarsely chopped

1 stalk celery, coarsely c hopped

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

3/4 cup buttermilk

¾ lb ground pork

1 1/4 lb ground beef

2 large eggs

4 oz grated cheddar

1/4 cup finely minced fresh parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Glaze

3/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup cider vinegar

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, add the bread and mushrooms and pulse until finely chopped. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Add the anchovy, soy sauce, paprika, garlic, onion, carrot, and celery and pulse until finely chopped.

In a nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the chopped vegetable mixture and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the buttermilk, bring to a simmer, and cook until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the bread and mushrooms, stir to combine, and let cool, about 10 minutes.

Add the pork, beef, eggs, cheese, parsley, 1 tablespoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. With clean hands, mix gently until everything is combined.

Transfer the mixture to a 9” x 5” loaf pan. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate.

Adjust an oven rack to the lower-middle position and preheat the oven to 350°. Bake until the center of the meatloaf registers 140° on an instant-read thermometer, about 70 minutes. Remove from the oven and let rest for 15 minutes. Increase the oven temperature to 500°.

To make the glaze, in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, add the ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, and pepper, stirring, until the sugar is melted, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Use a brush to apply the glaze to the meatloaf and bake until the glaze is beginning to bubble and brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 15 minutes.

