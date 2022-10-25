Are you thinking about being a mermaid this Halloween? If yes, we have the perfect way to take your costume to the next level. Nikra Centeno, owner of NC Studio Utah, joined us in the studio to show how to achieve an iridescent, glam mermaid look.

To do the look you will need glitter, face paint, a stencil and gel. Nikra offers hair and makeup services for weddings and other special occasions. If you need an artist to make you look even more beautiful for your perfect day, check out her social media and website.

Check out the reveal here.

Website www.ncstudioutah.com

Instagram @ncstudioutah