How this photographer is telling stories through her lens

Emily Drew, Owner of Emily Pearl Photography came by to talk about her 40 over 40 campaign. Women over 40 are powerful and have incredible insights and messages to share. They are resilient and have fought difficult battles and come through them with perspective and confidence. They are more beautiful than they know or give themselves credit for. Sharing can empower other women to rise to their potential.

Her photography business started 2 years ago as she was photographing many women who she had no idea how beautiful and amazing they were. She kept running into women who had these incredible stories that no one ever really talked about on her social media. Her stepmother of 20 years kept coming to mind who had passed away from cancer at the age of 50 and she realized she never really knew who she was besides a mother, her past or interests, or much of her story at all. It was a combination of all of these that led Emily to launch this campaign. It is her passion to empower women to truly see themselves and to use that recognition to give themselves permission to live bigger lives and step into their power! Women who are 40+ are confident, capable, resilient, and gorgeous. Many are starting entirely new chapters of their lives! Divorce, empty nesters, health problems, new careers, taking care of parents, finding themselves again, and so many other new journeys. Many women, including Emily, would love to know what is ahead and perhaps gain some perspective and hope from those who have been where we are now.

40 over 40 gallery and gala will be Friday, May 7th from 4-7 PM.

Style: Open House

Attire: Formal

Address: 527 W State St, Unit 102, Pleasant Grove, UT

Promotions:

Get on the waiting list here for the next round starting Fall 2021 and mention GTU and you will receive a $300 credit!

Find Emily online, IG, and FB.