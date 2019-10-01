How this organization is giving female entrepreneurs the upper hand

The Society Center is expanding its reach and helping as many female entrepreneurs as possible around the globe. Don’t let fear prevent you from starting your own business.

Casey Kuckert, Owner and Founder, and Natalie Lynn, Society Marketing Director joined Good Things Utah to spread word about the Society Girl Global. The organization aims to empower female entrepreneurs by providing guidance, mentor-ship, coaching, and overall support in order to launch, grow, or scale their businesses. Society Girl Global provides all the tools and resources you need to get the upper hand in the business world. As their support for women in business grows, so too do their initiatives to support global causes and women around the world.

Society Girl Gives Back, the non-profit arm of the organization, offers scholarships to women from all over the world who have a dream of starting their own company or need help entering the work force. They also partner with local women’s shelters to assist women who don’t have the necessary tools to find work. Society Girl Gives Back assists women in third world countries that need education and resources to obtain work or start their own companies. They aim to give back to women everywhere and will be accepting nominations for their scholarships through October 5, 2019.

If you are interested in getting an idea off the ground quickly and need help then you’re in luck. The Society is opening up an academy with virtual education programs, hosting online plus in person events, and best of all retreats to upscale your business. The Society Girl has the best coaches, educators, and creative entrepreneurs heading up the education for all Academy programs.

The academy will launch on November 11th. To celebrate the opening, Society Girl is offering a starter kit when you decide to work with them.

If you want to get started now visit www.societygirlglobal.com/starterkit or to learn more visit www.societygirlglobal.com

This story contains sponsored content