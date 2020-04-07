How this Medical Spa can help you during the pandemic

Nicea got the chance to speak with Michelle from Symphony Medical Spa about the amazing treatments they have on offer. Plus, learn how you can get a consultation without even coming into the office!

Summer is quickly approaching and with the coronavirus, it’s making things difficult for all of us to look younger and feel more confident in our skin. During these difficult times, Symphony Medical Spa can help you achieve a better-looking body with very little to no downtime.

You can’t come into the spa for a usual consultation, but Michelle told us about their new virtual consultations. Whether its Facetime, Zoom, Skype, or any other video service, Symphony Medical Spa will talk with you and give you a recommendation on treatment all from the comfort of your own home!

Schedule an appointment or learn about their specials by visiting Symphony Medical Spa.

This story contains sponsored content.