How this local teen thrives despite type 1 diabetes

At nine years old, Danielle was shocked when she found out she needed to be life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital for something that felt like the flu. Not fully understanding what it was, Danielle was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Danielle visited our studio today to tell us about her experiences, and how she copes.

Danielle wears a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) which helps manage her blood sugar. She doesn’t have to prick herself because the monitor does it for her. The monitor links to her phone so she can see where her blood sugar is at all times. Her parents also have access to this information so they can be informed as well.

Danielle is still able to stay active with activities such as surfing and dance. Her condition, however, is always on her mind. She has to be mindful of the amount of carbohydrates she takes in.

She explained that staying on top of the condition is most important. There are many other resources and devices that can be used to more easily manage Type 1 diabetes.