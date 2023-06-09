Can AI help with mental health? Kristi Holt, the Founder and CEO of VIboenix, and Co-Founder of The MECA Project, a nonprofit that is focused on helping our youth thrive mentally and emotionally through conscious awareness says yes! She tells us how one app is helping you unlock your emotional intelligence as your superpower.

Vibeonix is a powerful app utilizing voice technology to teach you how to improve your emotional intelligence and feel better. Through emotional intelligence, teens and adults can build emotional awareness and acquire the necessary skills to manage their mental health in any situation.

In just 15 seconds, users can measure their emotional intelligence along with 12 emotions present in their energy to receive three tailored recommendations. Afterward, they are provided with an encouraging message from Gabi, the AI emotional intelligence guide, who will give two practical strategies to meet their desired outcomes.

Kristi also created a non-profit so we could reach teens and provide a free and powerful resource for mental health. The M.E.C.A. Project to give teens and young adults a safe place to boost their mental and emotional awareness. Vibeonix, along with wold-wide experts provides The M.E.C.A. Project marketplace with free online resources and support to help young adults sharpen their mental health and improve their emotional well-being.

It was exciting to learn about The M.E.C.A. Project’s first community event, the Safe2Feel Conference! This conference will give parents the tools and insights to better support their teens. It will also give teens the strategies to better understand themselves and to build confidence to navigate life’s greatest challenges.

This event will be held at Utah Tech University on Saturday, June 10th from 9am to 5pm. There will be raffle giveaways, an incredible line up of expert speakers, and tons of valuable information that will help parents get the support and help they need.

The first 250 tickets are only $20 each so be sure to register now.