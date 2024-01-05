- The Mascot Miracles Foundation serves Utah children who struggle with a range of physical challenges, debilitating conditions, and life-threatening illnesses. The foundation works hard to create experiences that bring smiles and joy to these special kids and their families. Founder Rich Ellis stopped by our set today with his eight year old friend Jax, who is one of the Hero Kids the foundation loves to help.
- Ellis says MMF was founded in 2013 by a big-hearted blue bird, Felix the Falcon, whose life was changed by Macie, a little girl with a beautiful bald head from fighting cancer. Felix noticed that when he was focused on Macie, she was able to forget her everyday struggles for a moment. She smiled, laughed and hugged Felix without pause. Learning that her birthday was coming up, Felix rallied his Mascot friends (the Jazz Bear, Grizzbee, Bumble from the Bees, Real’s Leo, UU’s Swoop, BYU’s Cosmo, Willy from UVU and more) to quickly organize a fairy-tale birthday celebration in her honor. She dubbed that crazy group of mascots “The Zoo.” The rest is history! The foundation is celebrating 10 years of bringing smiles to Utah kids who need it the most like Jax.
- Jax was born with an Encephalocele, which was surgically removed at 7 weeks. He has a horseshoe kidney, transverse liver, a pacemaker that was put in at 6 months, and had surgery for hydrocephalus at 3 years of age. Jax is passionate about basketball and baseball! His favorite teams are the Angels and Utah Jazz . Jax plays basketball baseball and also dances and he has a personality that lights up the room. He always has a smile on his face.
- But today he has an even bigger smile – we surprised Jax with all of his favorite mascots on the GTU set AND the mascots told Jax that as a special gift, they are planning to golf with him at Top Golf – Stay tuned for pictures!
- If you would like to help donate to this special cause visit mascotmiraclesfoundation.org
How the Mascot Miracles Foundation pulled off a big surprise on set for 8 year old Jax
by: Nicea DeGering
