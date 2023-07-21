The buzz out of Hollywood is the strike. But who is striking, and what does it mean? The actors are now striking because they were unable to reach a deal when it comes to streaming and working with motion-picture studios. In question is the use of AI, pay increases, and the details of how streaming is currently done.

The Writers Guild of America is also on strike, and production on many projects have halted. What does this mean both globally and locally? We brought in Jeff Johnson, President of the Motion Picture Association of Utah, and the biggest casting director in our state, to explain how it affects our favorite series, as well as our local film community.