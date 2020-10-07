How telehealth and prenatal care work together

Pregnancy should be a time of excitement and peaceful preparation for all moms. In the United States, most obstetric practices require a minimum of a dozen in-person office visits. However, with COVID-19 still in full-effect, many of your prenatal visits can be conducted from your smartphone, tablet, or home computer instead of coming into the office where you will be more susceptible to the virus. These are called telehealth visits, but what are and how do they work?

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, MountainStar Healthcare has expanded its healthcare services into virtual care, offering telehealth appointments with many of its providers. They are real-time, virtual visits with your provider simply using your existing mobile device or computer, from the comfort of your home, or wherever you may be. Depending on your needs your provider will determine whether a telehealth visit is right for you and your baby. Here are some of the benefits of doing telehealth with prenatal care:

Decreases the risk of infection while still being able to have a face-to-face interaction.

Being able to go over patient concerns in a convenient setting.

The appointment can take place anywhere: home, work, while running errands, or anywhere the patient feels comfortable.

A better solution than a conversation over the phone because there is more of a personal connection.

Prenatal telehealth appointments include primarily obtaining vital signs for both mom and baby. Here are some of the things you’ll need for your telehealth visit:

Blood pressure cuff

Technology on the watch for heart rate

Fetal doppler for a fetal heartbeat

If they don’t have these materials, the appointment is more of a conversation on what mom is feeling, and to help address any questions/concerns they may have.

In case you are worried about privacy, MountainStar Healthcare uses systems (like the patient portal) that were created during the pandemic that are HIPAA-compliant and safe. If you are a mom looking to schedule a telehealth visit, you can do it through their website at Lakeview Hospital OGBYN, or by calling them and requesting a telehealth visit. If you’re an existing patient, you can schedule directly through the patient portal. Once the appointment is set up, you will receive a link to access your appointment, which can be done through your phone, tablet, or laptop.

