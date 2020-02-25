How swapping out pillows in your home can completely change the space

It’s all about the pillow talk this morning on Good Things Utah!

Changing out your pillows is one of the quickest, easiest, most fun ways to update your home or change the look of a room. Gatehouse is here to help you figure out what and how to customize your upholstery through one of our favorite things- pillows. And in our design studio, we have many options to help you customize your pillows and create a beautiful look that ties your room together, defines your style and brings instant color and style.

Here are 3 easy ways to decide what pillows you need for your home:

Choose size The size of your sofa, sectional, or bed helps determine the correct size of pillow you should choose as well as the number of pillows you should have.

We suggest combinations of 20-23” pillows for larger sofas or sectionals, 20” for most chairs or kidney size. Mixing various sizes gives interest to sagas, daybeds and window seats.

Use multiple sizes for variation. If you are wanting to layer in different sizes, start with a 23” pillow and mix it up by adding a variety of sizes. Finish off the look with a lumbar or a small pillow in front, allowing for more fabrics, patterns, and textures to tie your room together. Choose fabric Choose a “base” pillow that helps dictate where you want the flow and aesthetic of the rest of the pillows to go. Starting with a good neutral, colorful solid or simple pattern is a good place to start.

Keep in mind the texture of your sofa, your rug, wall color, drapes, etc. Artwork and other pieces in your room.

Mix it up with prints and/or solids as well as different textures such as fur, wool, or velvet. Choose fabric You can add trim such as fringe, flange, or a contrasting welt around the edge, a different color/pattern to the back, contrasting stitch, or more! There are numerous options to help you customize the perfect pillow for you!

