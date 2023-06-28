Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Changing small and simple things help us obtain better health goals! Did you know the oils you cook with can damage your health? Even more so than sugar! Dr. Pompa joined us today to talk about healthier alternatives to the harsh oils we typically use.

Experts say that some oils we use to cook our food can be just as bad as smoking cigarettes! Harmful oils can last in our bodies as long as a few months. As scary as that is, there are other options! Dr. Pompa shared that vegetables and canola are the most dangerous oils for our health. He encourages us to use avocado oil, real butter, or real olive oil instead, as these digest much easier.

Tune in to see what kinds of foods these dangerous oils are used in and how to avoid them. Follow Dr. Pompa on social media @drpompa for more health tips.