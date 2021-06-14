How severe is the Utah drought?

Good Things Utah

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Utah is a semi-arid state and its water future is one of the most significant challenges facing us today. The State of Utah and the Division recognize the vitality in finding sustainable solutions to ensure Utah families have reliable water, that agriculture and businesses can be successful and that the environment can prosper.

The majority of Utah is currently experiencing exceptional drought, the highest level of drought that the U.S. Drought Monitor uses in its classification system. The Utah Division of Water Resources states that the goal during extreme drought isn’t lush landscapes but rather survival watering to keep high-value plants alive like trees, shrubs, and flowers.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the state is in 100% drought, 90% extreme drought, and 64% exceptional drought, as of June 8.

For more information visit the Weekly Utah Drought Guide or go to Utah Division of Water Resources.

More Good Things Utah

Recipes

Featured Guests

Table Talk

Sign Up For Daily Emails

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Good Things Utah Sponsors