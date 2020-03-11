How school aged children can learn life saving skills

It’s never too early for your children to learn about CPR, especially during times of emergency. If your child needs this new skill or wants to brush up on it, then be sure to check out CPR4Kids.

John Rice is a local fire and paramedic Captain who taught his four children these life safety skills he felt were imperative to know. He then began receiving multiple calls from schools requesting Rice to come and educate the children there.

Rice’s training’s grew so fast that he created CPR4Kids to help children feel empowered with new life skills in an event of an emergency. Rice mentioned that CPR4Kids is something that you will never regret investing into your family.

This web based program requires an access code that can be obtained by going to their web page or contacting Rice directly at 801-675-6329. For only $25 a year, you can receive a full year long membership. Schools and families can receive full access to all learning content.

Use code ‘GoodThingsUtah2020’ at CPR4Kids.org.