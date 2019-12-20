How Salt Lake Community College keeps college affordable

Keeping college affordable is a big deal these days. Keeping costs down is the number one thing Salt Lake City Community College does to make college affordable. Affordability is essential for student success and helps minimize student loan debt. In fact, students wanting to earn four-year degrees can save about $10,000 by first earning their associate’s degree at SLCC and then transferring to one of the state’s universities.

SLCC tuition assistance program started in 2016 and has helped full-time students cover the cost of tuition when federal grants fall short. When a student is eligible for only some federal financial aid, SLCC promises to pay the rest. To date, their Promise program has awarded $2.75 million to more than 2,000 full-time students.

In Fall 2020, SLCC is going to make the program available to three quarter-time students. The reason for this is that more than 80 percent of SLCC students work while attending school, and because of this many take fewer classes to meet employment and family obligations. They hope these changes to their program will allow more students to participate in SLCC Promise and encourage them to stay in school and earn their degrees or certificates.

Textbooks are a big part of the cost while going to college too, but SLCC is already addressing this issue and making it more affordable. They are working on reducing or eliminating some of the other costs and acknowledge that textbooks can be surprisingly expensive and something that isn’t always factored into budgets when making an educational plan.

Open SLCC, which is an initiative that replaces textbooks in the classroom with free, high-quality online educational resources has been available since 2014, and since that time they’re proud to say that 133,000 of their students have saved more than $11 million in textbook costs.

SLCC offers students an opportunity to earn a degree or certificate, while studying in state-of-the-art facilities, with an average class size of 20, taught by experienced, world-class and caring faculty. High quality, high touch, low cost. You can find out more at slcc.edu/promise or you can search for Open SLCC on slcc.edu, or come on over to one of their four Admissions offices.

This story contains sponsored content.