How preventative care can help you and your community

Randal Serr, Multicultural Community Relations Specialist, from SelectHealth, wants to remind everyone that most SelectHealth plans cover preventive care 100%, and if you don’t have a health plan, there are things you can do to get insured.

SelectHealth plans cover preventive services like cancer screenings (colonoscopies or mammograms), annual preventive exams for you or your kids, and other immunizations. Especially with flu season just around the corner, taking preventative measures to avoid illness and stay healthy is as important as ever. To prevent illness from spreading it’s vital the community as a whole works together.

Unfortunately, Utah has the highest rate of uninsured Latino kids in the nation. The Latino community is also more likely to get sicker and have serious complications, which means it’s exceedingly important for this population to get health insurance and preventive care. Even if you are worried that you don’t have the income to safely pay for health insurance, there are plenty of ways to get help.

Many people don’t realize they could potentially qualify for help paying for their plan. In a survey SelectHealth conducted, 87% of those who were uninsured and thought they wouldn’t qualify for assistance, did. SelectHealth encourages people to call—or talk to an agent—so they can help them run the numbers. There are also other resources listed on selecthealth.org where you can apply for health insurance, get free help applying for health insurance, and get your questions answered.

Open Enrollment for Individual plans isn’t here quite yet—it starts on November 1 and runs through December 15. In the meantime, if you do have a health plan, this is a great time to schedule a wellness visit with your doctor before the year runs out.

Visit Selecthealth.org for more information or call 800-538-5038.

This story contains sponsored content