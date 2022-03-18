Positive parenting is the latest, best practice among parenting experts, but here to break down its effectiveness is relationship expert, Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld.

Positive parenting has gained a lot of momentum over the last few years. It is a shift from avoiding negative outcomes to focusing on teaching kids how to work through their emotions and supporting them. Langeveld says the more she teaches and researches positive parenting, the more she thinks it might be setting moms up to FAIL.

She proposes that pushing strategies like emotional awareness, holding space for your child’s big emotions, being present, and showing unconditional love can be unrealistic to burnt-out parents. When parents are feeling down and know what they should do, it adds one more piece of mom guilt and self-criticism.

Positive parenting is incomplete without equal efforts placed on the parent’s positive development. She says to give yourself some grace and self-compassion. Stop beating yourself up about not using parenting strategies that you know you should, or for times when you’ve boiled over. Be intentional about self-care, replenishment, and feeling rejuvenated.

