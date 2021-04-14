How playful parenting leads to happier kids

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Playful parenting leads to happier kids, and moms! Dancing together is a great way to bring play, laughter, movement and connection. Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld of blog 10 Minutes Together is here to tell us more.

In our busy lives and full schedules, parents often have little time for fun and games. When we skip moments of playfulness with our kids, we miss out on moments of connection. Even in short episodes, playful parenting helps our kids feel happy and valued, helps the climate in our home to be lighter and helps us to release stress. Today, we are talking about one easy playful parenting task – DANCING

BENEFITS of DANCING with your KIDS Fun, lighter mood, stress release and CONNECTION Benefits of Dancing with our kids Physical – gross motor skills, hand-eye coordination Cognitive – brain development, rhythm Emotional skill of appearing silly, emotional release Social skill – increase comfort in social dancing situations



WHERE can you add DANCING into your Parenting Dancing as connection (one-on-one time) Listen to your favorites, listen to kids favorites, whole albums Dancing as a tradition Movie credits, welcome to the weekend party, Sunday morning, chore time Dancing as intervention (when things are boiling over, take dance break)



STEPS to get started

1. Music. Create a playlist (dance list, singing, oldies, chores). Prep the playlist BEFORE

Speaker, strobe light

2. Pick a time

Spontaneous (go now)

Time anchor (breakfast, after-school, dishes, when complaining starts)

Start small, one song (push through “I’m tired”)

3. Just move

Doesn’t matter if you don’t know how to dance. Bob head, move shoulders, hips, clap, twirl, hands up, twerk, anything. Be okay with looking silly.

Learn a dance together (Tiktok, Youtube)

Conclusion: In our busy lives, taking a few minutes to dance can help us connect.

Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld is an Adjunct Professor in Family Studies, a parent expert and mom of 4. She is the founder of “10 Minutes Together” online where she teaches parenting skills focused on the power of one-on-one connection.

IG: @10MinutesTogether