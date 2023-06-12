Melanie D. Davis is a licensed clinical mental health counselor and founder of PLAE Therapy, a mental health practice for children, adolescents, teens and young adults. They support families with cultivating children’s confidence, connection, and mental health through effective research based mental health therapies, integrative care, expressive therapies and play.

Children as young as four years old through college age of twenty-two can be seen at PLAE, located in the Salt Lake City Foothill area. Play learning attachment and expression are incorporated into mental health care. Families are welcomed, and all children and parents who are looking to improve their well being and mental health.

There are multiple therapists with immediate openings and would be happy to support families with mental health therapy, or wellness check in’s over the summer!

Instagram: @plaetherapy

Website: www.plaetherapy.com