How plants can boost our mental health

Melinda Meservy, Owner of Thyme and Place was in studio today talking about how having houseplants can help our mental health as we are stuck inside, along with some tips on plant care!



Nesting industries have grown during the COVID pandemic, including “plant parenthood”. Caring for plants is good for you! Studies show it lowers stress, unless the plant withers which can be stressful, so here are a few tricks to help your plants thrive.

1. Drainage: not rocks, but actual holes that allow excess water to leave the pot and whatever saucer or container the pot is sitting in.

2. Reproduce the environment in which the plant evolved: ferns happy in humid, low light conditions because they evolved on forest floors.

3. A chopstick: seriously, pretend it’s a worm and aerate that soil.

4. Keep it clean: for many indoor plants, just wiping down the leaves top and bottom every month or two keeps them super happy. Tropicals like a good shower.

5. Choose a plant that fits your own lifestyle: take into account the lighting in your home, humidity levels, how often you like to interact with your plant, do you travel much, etc.

*BONUS TIP!* Let it go! Sometimes it’s okay to return a plant to the earth with love. After all, it’s the circle of life.



