How Pink Park City will further cancer research

Ashley Howell, event coordinator at the Huntsman Cancer Foundation was in studio today to tell us all about upcoming event, Pink Park City!

We hear how events like Pink Park City help to further cancer research, and all the event details. 2021 won’t be a typical event, but it has been transformed into a virtual giving campaign that will run now through March 27th. This year has a message of hope, with the focus; “It’s about the people.”

Every dollar raised is hope for someone, a family, etc. By giving, you are giving the gift of hope. There are three ways to participate, by creating a fundraising page, donating to a friend’s fundraising page, or donating in honor of a loved one.

During its first two years, Pink Park City raised an impressive $245,000 for cancer research! This year’s fundraising goal is set at $225,000. 2021 is a continuation of the 2020 event, so all funds from 2020 to today make up the funds to reach this year’s $225,000 goal. 100% of funds raised will go to fuel the mission of Huntsman Cancer Institute.

To watch an extended Jessop’s Journal interview with the co-founder of Pink Park City, two-time cancer survivor, Holly Hagerman, CLICK HERE.

To register for the event or to donate visit www.pinkparkcity.com