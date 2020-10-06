How parents impact the mental health of their youth

The pandemic has had an impact on everyone. Our youth are growing up in a very different world. In a lot of ways, these are times we have never seen before. Today’s teens grow up with many pressures, voices and burdens, regardless of the effects of COVID-19.

A United States CDC study reported that 1 in 4 young people had contemplated suicide within the last 30 days prior to the survey.

It has been proven in studies that a 10% improvement of lifestyle elements, which we might define as the “basics” or “fundamentals”, results in a 33% increase in overall mental health. Those are significant numbers.

Here are a few tips from Clay Olsen from Impact Suite

Increased one-on-one time. Studies show connection decreases dangerous and risky behavior by youth. Lifestyle. Eat, Breath, Move, and Sleep. Eat healthier. Allow detachment from devices. Exercise even 10 minutes a day. Give priority to sufficient sleep.

Even though it may not seem like it, there is much that is in their control and ours as parents. Parents are the ones in greatest control of these lifestyle elements. It can also be hard to encourage kids when they are resistant. Studies show they need and even want one-on-one time to connect and share what they are dealing with.

Visit ImpactSuite.com/individuals for FREE digital tools for parents and youth. The organization wants to provide resources and help people understand there is much we can do. The website provides a preventative look at the issues as well as training to help in the moment of trial.