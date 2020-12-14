How one little boy spent 16 thousand dollars on video games

- On Good Things Utah today – A writer at the Deseret News wrote a letter to the year that was and we thought it was the perfect way to sum up a rough year. Here is just a section of that letter: ‘Dear 2020, When we ushered you in on Jan. 1, we were filled with hope, gladness and excitement. You gave us about 31⁄2 months of warnings or a false sense of security. Then you showed up like a rage-filled assailant who had something to prove, or a restless teacher with an urgent lesson. Some say you waited until this year to arrive, because 2020 is synonymous with vision and sight and you wanted to send us a message. This was quite calculating and clever of you’. Tune in this morning to hear the rest!
- Plus, one mom says she just wants to run away from 2020 – we’ll tell you why psychologists say it’s actually perfectly normal and healthy to feel that way.
- And this mom definitely needs a getaway! Her six year old son just spent thousands on games and she had no idea he was buying and buying and buying! We have her cautionary story for you.
- At the end of the show, we are getting down to the wire on holiday shopping and shipping. Ali tells us about the deadlines that are coming up sooner than we thought! Hope you join us for the first hour of GTU on a Monday.