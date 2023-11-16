SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Dr. Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont, the CEO and Founder of the Know Your Lemons Foundation, joined us on the show with a breast health app that could save your life. Addressing a critical gap in education, Dr. Ellsworth-Beaumont emphasizes that while we learn about various body parts in school, breast health is often overlooked despite being the most common cancer globally.

Drawing from her background as a designer, she created a breast health app that uses lemons as a metaphor, transcending censorship and fear to educate individuals worldwide. The app, which has reached 1.85 billion people in 34 languages and 63 countries, offers self-exam demonstrations, monthly reminders, and dispels myths about breast cancer. Driven by personal loss, she started this global charity and encourages viewers to download, share, and engage with the app to save lives. Interested individuals can support the Know Your Lemons Foundation by volunteering, donating, or following them on social media.

For more information, visit their website at knowyourlemons.org, and you can find them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @knowyourlemons. The app is free, respects user privacy by not collecting health data, and offers valuable resources to enhance breast health awareness globally.