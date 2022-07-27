- On Good Things Utah this morning – Be honest: When was the last time you cleaned out your beauty bag? From expired mascaras to dirty makeup brushes, there’s probably a good amount of clutter you’ve been meaning to get rid of that’s getting in the way of the items you actually use. If you don’t want to keep pushing off all of that overdue cleaning, Cosmopolitan Beauty Editor-at-Large Julee Wilson stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share what you need to know to get it done — plus, the items you should add to cart once you do. As a general rule of thumb, Wilson recommends letting go of anything you’ve had in your bag for over a year. However, that time frame is shorter for eye makeup (which should be thrown away if older than six months) and makeup sponges (which should be replaced every 3-4 months). But when in doubt, look at the expiration date. As for fragrances, Wilson says they have a shelf-life of five years if left out of sunlight. Though, she still recommends sticking to your favorites and using them up before they expire (or you start shopping for new ones!).
- Plus, this surprised us this morning: A retail worker issued a PSA on TikTok: Wash clothes after you buy them. Content creator @octagonglasses revealed that when she worked at a clothing store, there was one unhygienic practice she felt was “gross.” It was something her coworkers did that left her unsettled. While she isn’t sure if it’s a “common practice” or just where she worked, she felt it was important enough for shoppers to know. “We weren’t allowed to wear clothes from other brands or other stores. The manager especially liked it if you wore stuff from the new collection,” she said. However, most of the employees didn’t shop at the store or want to buy the clothing. The solution was to grab items from the rack, wear them during the shift, then re-tag them and put them right back up for sale. “You work all day. You’re sweating,” she explained. “I always thought it was really gross. So I guess this is my PSA to you. Please wash your clothes after buying them.”
- And Halloween has come early to The Home Depot. The home improvement retail chain recently launched its inventory for the annual Fall holiday, including inflatables centered around the cult classic film Hocus Pocus. One decor piece, which features the three Sanderson Sisters — Winifred, Sarah and Mary — holding hands, is 6.5 feet long and shows the witchy trio atop a rock that says, “I put a spell on you this Halloween.” The Home Depot is also selling a solo inflatable of Winifred Sanderson, who was played by Bette Midler in the 1993 film. That piece stands at 3.5 feet tall and shows Winifred holding a pumpkin that reads, “Gather ‘Round Sisters.” The solo inflatable retails for just under $35, while the lawn decoration featuring all three Sanderson sisters is priced at $149.
- Hope you tune in with us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Wednesday edition of GTU!
How often should you clean out your makeup bag?
by: Nicea DeGering
