How often is my phone tracking me?

Smart phones are full of amazing capabilities, including tracking your location. We sat down with Christopher Krause to learn just how often your phone knows where you are.

If you give it permission, your phone can know where you are all of the time. Specific apps that ask for permission to access your location will give you options on when your location is used. Christopher recommends choosing the ‘only when the app is on’ option. This allows the app to function properly while keeping your location safe. Christopher makes another point that only the manufacturers of the app have access to your location and your information is not available to strangers.

However, completely turning off all location services can be dangerous. If you happened to be lost or in danger, your phone’s location can be used to find you. Overall, it is a personal decision of what apps you want to give your information to and how often.

