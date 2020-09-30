How often do you clean your yoga mat?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Now more than ever, proper sanitizing and cleaning is top of mind. Well, don’t forget to wipe down your exercise equipment on a regular basis. Surae shares simple tips for keeping your fitness gear clean, especially your yoga mat that touch the ground and your body.

DID YOU KNOW YOU CAN MACHINE WASH YOUR YOGA MAT?

— According to Good Housekeeping, you should only machine-wash your mat if it needs a deep clean.

— Use the cold gentle cycle

SCARED TO PUT IT IN THE MACHINE?

— Hand wash with cold water and a mild soap

— Always air day – never in the electric dryer

— Or wipe clean with this simple cleaning formula: White Vinegar to 3-parts water, rinse and wipe clean using a damp cloth

— Add a splash of tea tree oil to the vinegar solution – gives it a pleasant scent and helps kill bacteria

— Use commercial yoga spray cleaner

— After wiping clean, let sit for 5-7 minutes before using, storing.

— Disinfect your workout gear at least once a week