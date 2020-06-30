How much social media scrolling are you actually doing?

- When it comes to checking your social media, Americans are obsessed! Here are some fascinating facts we found:
- The average US adult spends 38 minutes per day on Facebook.
- 16-24 year olds spend a median of 3 hours a day on social media.
- Internet users spend an average of 2 hours and 22 minutes per day on social networking in 2019.
- The average daily time spent on social in 2018 was 142 minutes a day.
- By 2021, more than 3 billion people are expected to be on social media.
- Projections for social media use estimates the average adult will spend 6 years and 8 months of their life on social media.
- Facebook has 1.4 billion active users on a daily basis.