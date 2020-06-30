How much social media scrolling are you actually doing?

  • When it comes to checking your social media, Americans are obsessed! Here are some fascinating facts we found:
  • The average US adult spends 38 minutes per day on Facebook.
  • 16-24 year olds spend a median of 3 hours a day on social media.
  • Internet users spend an average of 2 hours and 22 minutes per day on social networking in 2019.
  • The average daily time spent on social in 2018 was 142 minutes a day.
  • By 2021, more than 3 billion people are expected to be on social media.
  • Projections for social media use estimates the average adult will spend 6 years and 8 months of their life on social media.
  • Facebook has 1.4 billion active users on a daily basis.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

