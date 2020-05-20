How much of the pandemic will your kids actually remember?

Kara Larsen, owner and floral designer of Pick-Up floral joined us in our backyard today to teach us how to make a gorgeous floral arrangement using household items! Perfect to brighten up your space and bring a smile to your face while we're all spending more time inside.

Kara has been a florist for seven years! She's had the opportunity to be part of many special and important events such as weddings, school dances, family events, baby and bridal showers, funerals, and more. She tells us flowers always brighten everyone's day, and what a better way to be happy during these uncertain days!