How movie theaters plan to keep you safe

- On Good Things Utah today – Everything seems to be out of whack with the pandemic, but one mom’s blog went viral this weekend after she focused on all the positive changes that she hopes will stick around. Plus, movie theaters are starting to open, but what will watching your favorite flick look like now? Ali has what theaters are doing to keep you safe. And Band-Aid comes out with multi-colored bandages for the first time since 2005. We’ll tell you what the company is doing to support racial equality. And Crayola follows suit, the company released a new 24 pack of colors representing skin tones from around the world over the weekend.