How mindful discussions lead to successful intermarriages

Good Things Utah

Mother and blogger Chelsie Dort from Life with the Dorts came by to talk Interracial Marriage and Family. Blended, mixed, and one happy family, Chelsie is pregnant with baby number five! She’s a candid blogger, sharing her journey of raising children of mixed race and what she calls, the beauty of life after divorce.

We hear Chelsie’s advice on how you can you succeed in a mixed marriage or family, especially in today’s political climate. When you should you talk to your children about race, and how can you have productive conversations about race in your home.

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

