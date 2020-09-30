How Meghan Markle handles criticism

Joey Traum tells us it's a wild time for all event producers, and they've all had to make changes to their day to day lives. What concerts will look like post pandemic? Joey says that's the magic question, and everyone has a slightly different opinion.

Joey has always believed the live music experience is something magical, and fans find euphoria in witnessing their favorite acts on stage at their favorite venue with friends and family. Being able to bring those joys back to the Utah is something he and his team are striving for every day.