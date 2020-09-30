How Meghan Markle handles criticism

- On Good Things Utah today – We dive into what everyone is still talking about this morning, last night’s presidential debate. President Donald Trump relentlessly interrupted his opponent, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and the moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep the proceedings coherent, reduced at times to pleading with the president to pause and allow the Democratic presidential nominee to speak.
- Plus, Meghan Markle weighs in on handling criticism. We’ll tell you what quote the Duchess of Sussex says she uses to handle both flattery AND critique.
- And do you bite your nails? With stress at an all time high, many Americans say yes! Surae has tips to help you stop chewing on those fingers. Also, Jessica Simpson shows off her 100 pound weight loss in a new post on social media. We’ll tell you what she’s saying about getting healthy after her third baby.
- And finally in our first hour of GTU, the scariest cities to visit during the month of October. If you can travel, and you like to keep things on the spooky side! From the sun-soaked shores of California to the bustling cities in the Northeast, the U.S. has countless destinations worth exploring. Some travelers look for cities with thriving food and nightlife scenes, while others seek out beautiful national parks, but the most intrepid travelers choose their next vacation destination based on the likelihood of a paranormal encounter. Ghost hunters flock to the most haunted cities in America, known for spirit sightings at eerie locations not typically found in guidebooks. Tragic past events have allegedly caused ghosts to linger in hotels, restaurants, parks, and more in these cities, but even if you don’t experience any paranormal activity, you’ll at least have a memorable time learning about the area’s dark history.
- Most Haunted Cities in the U.S.
- New Orleans, LA
- Chicago, IL
- Savannah, GA
- Portland, OR
- Gettysburg, PA
- Washington, D.C.
- San Francisco, CA