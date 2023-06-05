- On Good Things Utah this morning – Research has shown that how often you take a break, rather than the total vacation days you take, is associated with physical health benefits—especially for your heart. The mental health benefits of having a vacation come from disconnecting and focusing on activities that you enjoy—it’s not necessary to spend a lot of money or go on a “luxurious” getaway. About 46% of Americans who get paid time off (PTO) from work say they do not use all of it. But missing out on that time may mean missing out on important health benefits. Research shows that taking vacations can support heart health, improve sleep, and reduce stress. A recent study found that people are more active and sleep longer when they’re on vacation—two research backed health-supporting behaviors.
- Here’s why experts say that taking time off work is good for your mind and body and why you don’t want to let those vacation days go to waste. For the recent study, the researchers gathered data from more than 300 Australian adults over the course of 13 months. On average, the study participants got an extra 21 minutes of sleep. Their sedentary time went down by 29 minutes while they were on vacation compared to their pre-vacation habits. In particular, people who took hiking, fishing, and camping trips saw an increase in their physical activity time while on vacation. Trips that lasted 1–2 weeks seemed to be associated with the most favorable behavior changes.
- According to study co-author Ty Ferguson, PhD, a research associate at the University of South Australia, a week or two of vacation time “is long enough for a person to ‘settle in’ to the change in a new routine in how they spend their time.” However, Ferguson also said that some positive behavior changes were seen regardless of the vacation duration. “This supports the message that taking any sort of break from usual work-life routine may be beneficial for health outcomes.” Your heart will thank you if you’re more active and sleep better while you’re on vacation, but some research has shown that simply taking time off could also offer some long-term cardiovascular health benefits. A small 2019 study found that vacations may help protect you against conditions like high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels, which can increase your risk for cardiovascular disease. The study also showed that it’s more the number of vacation episodes—not necessarily the total number of vacation days—that were linked to health benefits. Taking any sort of break from usual work-life routine may be beneficial for health outcomes. We hope you tune in as our hosts dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!
- Here’s why experts say that taking time off work is good for your mind and body and why you don’t want to let those vacation days go to waste. For the recent study, the researchers gathered data from more than 300 Australian adults over the course of 13 months. On average, the study participants got an extra 21 minutes of sleep. Their sedentary time went down by 29 minutes while they were on vacation compared to their pre-vacation habits. In particular, people who took hiking, fishing, and camping trips saw an increase in their physical activity time while on vacation. Trips that lasted 1–2 weeks seemed to be associated with the most favorable behavior changes.
How many vacation days give you maximum health benefits?
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now