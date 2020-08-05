How many Utahns are sending their kids back to school?

"To find out more about the intimate hygiene habits of America's, well, intimates, we surveyed 2,000 men and women to see how long they wear and keep their underwear," the company said. "Spoiler alert: America could use an underwear overhaul."

In the first of two studies, 1,000 respondents were asked about their daily underwear habits. According to the company, 45 percent "admitted to having worn the same pair of underwear for two or more days," and 13 percent "claimed to have worn the same pair for a week or more."