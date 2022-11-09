- On Good Things Utah this morning – Has the stigma of depression changed? One author says this about dealing with her anxiety: “Why I feel immense shame admitting that I’m depressed. I grab a quiet moment in the kitchen, with the kids off at school or over at my mom’s for a few hours, the fridge wheezing the only sound in the world. Quiet is so rare these days. I spend a lot of time coveting it, grinding my teeth as I spend what seems like decades trying to get the middle seat belt around my daughter as my youngest son cries in his car seat just for something to do. Then when it does come around — when some version of silence/peace crashes down into my world right away — I don’t know what to do with it. Wanting something so bad — like quiet time — just to resent it once you have is basic human nature. At this point, two weeks from 44 and a year past from divorce and still struggling to make half-sense of my life, satisfaction seems ephemeral. I’ve hit a weird wall. I’ve come to terms with never coming to terms. And in the middle of all this screeching silence, I’m starting to think I might be okay with admitting I’m depressed.” To read more click here: https://www.yourtango.com/health-wellness/why-feel-immense-shame-admitting-depressed
- And want to keep your exercise plan going but feel stalled by the wintery weather? Here are tips to keep up your walking habit during the cold:
- Get competitive and challenge yourself
- As a solo walker, getting your steps in can feel like a chore if you don’t have a strategy for making it enjoyable — especially during the colder months when you’d rather stay inside and skip the chill. If you have a competitive spirit, sign up for a virtual walk or step challenge to compete against fellow walkers. Another option is an app like RunBet that makes walking into a game — switching up requirements for each week’s challenge by alternating rules of time, length, and frequency of each walk or run. This is a great option for ex-athletes or competitive walkers!
- Gear up appropriately
- For me, what I wear matters. By that I mean that if I feel comfortable with what I’m wearing, my motivation — and even the speed of my workout — increases. That small boost is excellent for starting a walk or workout with zeal rather than feeling like there’s a storm cloud over my head. I like to layer so that I can take off jackets or sweatshirts as I heat up outside. If I can’t warm up fast enough, I’m more likely to cut my walk short! Layering up is essential to my comfort and stamina. So, wear that extra long-sleeved shirt you love, bring those ear warmers, and slide on that cute beanie. Dressing for warmth and comfort can make it a lot more appealing to transition to walking in the colder temperatures — and less of freezing torture.
- Lace up the right shoes
- We’ve all suffered toe-tingling numbness from not wearing thick-enough socks or proper footwear. There’s really nothing worse than getting cold feet on a walk! The best way to avoid frigid feet is by investing in footwear designed to keep your feet warm and dry. Water-resistant shoes protect your feet from rain, snow, or puddles.
- Get competitive and challenge yourself
- Finally, how many gifts should your kids be getting for Christmas this year? It’s a tough line to walk, but we’re here to help. Last year, my 7-year-old ripped open his last present under the tree, looked around at all the fun and chaos, and said, “Wait, was that the last one?” Needless to say, that’s definitely not the vibe I’m looking for this year. As a mom of four sons under seven, walking the line of getting “enough” gifts, while maintaining a reasonable budget and making everyone happy, seems like a completely impossible task. I don’t want massive piles of gifts that break the bank and give my kids unrealistic expectations of, well, reality. But I hate the idea of going too minimalistic and disappointing my kids, too. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that I know how fortunate I am to be in this situation: debating how many presents vs. whether my kids will have any. So, as we approach another holiday shopping season, I found myself asking others, and the experts — how many gifts “should” a kid get for Christmas? Tune in for the answer or click here for more: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/how-many-gifts-should-a-child-get-for-christmas
- At the end of the show – There’s a major role on Millie Bobby Brown’s bucket list that check hopes to check off someday. The Stranger Things star opened up about her aspirations to hopefully portray Britney Spears on the big screen during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday. “I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. It would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me,” Brown, 18, told host Drew Barrymore. We hope you tune in as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!