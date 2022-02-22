How many cups of coffee should you really be drinking every day?

- Today on GTU Hour 2 – Scientists agree: Drinking coffee is good for you. That’s good news if, like most Americans, you enjoy coffee and perhaps rely on it to help you wake up in the morning or stay alert during the day. In the last couple of years, more detailed research on coffee has sought to zero in on just how much coffee you should drink every day for maximum health and brain benefits. They’ve found the answer–you should drink three cups!
- Plus, baristas at a Texas Starbucks sprung into action to make sure a local teenager was OK when a man she didn’t know approached her — and now their actions are going viral. The 18-year-old’s mother, Brandy Roberson, shared the story on her Facebook page on Friday and posted a photo of the baristas’ clever message to her daughter: a handwritten note on a coffee cup. “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup,” the message read. We share what happened next.
- And Demi Burnett says she has been diagnosed with autism. The Bachelor alum made the revelation in an Instagram post over the weekend, where she shared a photograph of herself alongside a series of slides explaining the disorder. “All I want is to have a better quality of life ,” she continued. “I will share more on my story of my evaluation and how I got to this point and all of my pain and struggles along the way.”
- Finally, what is ‘concealed depression’? One author says, it’s been the lowest point of in their life and no one knew: ‘Many of you reading this will know how easy it is to feel lost and alone. The truth is, no one has to hide the darkest and most unpleasant parts of themselves. The world we live in encourages this, but it’s those darkest parts that also have the most light in them. All that pain produces understandings that create a new level of living. No matter how complicated someone is, it’s important for them to understand that they’re searching for love acceptance. We all are. Open your heart to someone, even if it scares you to death.’ To find out more click here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/wellness/15-things-you-must-know-about-people-who-have-concealed-depression/ar-AATZIbl
- And in our GTU Parenting Moment – A post about representation on TikTok has gone viral for all the right reasons: ‘This happened yesterday when we arrived home from our family trip. @knightt_s In my 30 years of living I’ve never even seen a black pilot in person…not even on TV – With the exception of soul plane . I would say I fly quite a bit. At least once a year since I was around 20 years old. I’ve never seen anything like this so this is probably why I never even had aspirations of being a pilot. But my son, he was able to get on his first plane ride and had a black pilot get us to our destination. One of the smoothest plane rides I’ve EVER been on.’
- And one mom debates when is the right time to purchase that first sports bra for your teen daughter? She says: “Wearing a bra used to feel like a right of passage. But as I got older, I realized there is a time and place for them. The time? Well, preferably never. The place? When I run errands or am going to my daughters’ school for something and don’t want to embarrass them. I’ll throw on a sports bra last minute, because yes, old habits die hard. But do you know what I never stopped to consider? Whether or not I wore a bra because it was comfortable to me, or did I wear it to make everyone around me comfortable? Honestly, that should have been the first (and the only) question I asked myself to begin with. So when my tween started asking all questions about sports bras, I decided to approach it a little differently.” Tune in to see the advice this mom shared and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.