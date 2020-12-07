How many Christmas gifts should I get my kids?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

How many presents should I give my kid(s) at Christmas? Jessie Shepherd, LCMHC and Clinical Director from Blue Clover Therapy was back in our studio today sharing her wisdom and tips!

Giving your children only 3-5 gifts this year is better for their mental health, and emotional development. This can vary with each kid depending on age, attention span, and personality.

Reduce gift opening frenzy: A frenzied state in which the gift opener is reactionary and mindlessly opening gifts. The person often won’t acknowledge the item or even remember what it was.

What if I can’t control the amount of gifts? If you can’t control keeping it to 3-5 gifts at Grandma’s house, control the speed at which gifts are opened. A gap with 30-60 seconds in between is perfect. Make sure they make an appreciative comment that includes a specific about the item, or break up the gift opening sessions.

Balanced Gift Rule: One ‘want’ item, one ‘need’ item, one ‘wear’ item, one ‘read’ item.

Gift Tips: Make sure to only buy gifts you know that they would really like. Buy good durable items (quality over quantity.) Treat it like a treasure (wrapping too)!

Pray and Meditate: Taking a breather away from all the distractions in the world is helpful to really focus on what wonderful things you have.

Contact information: www.blueclovertherapy.com Instagram: @blueclovertherapy

