SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Being abroad has the potential to drastically open one’s eyes and allow for magical experiences that ultimately could direct the course of your life. Kelee Love is a Utah raised Life coach who has spent the last year of her life living in Costa Rica. Love joined us on the show today to discuss 3 tangible tips for living abroad, as well as her personal experience.

Three life Lessons from living abroad:

Find Community, get involved and be open to receiving help. Examples of this include efforts to learn the language, english speaking groups, service opportunities and putting yourself out there. Discomfort is often a sign of personal growth. Lean in by becoming present. Figure out what you can and cannot control and seek support and help if you need it. Have fun and don’t take yourself too seriously. Life is meant to be an adventure and be filled with surprises. Life is difficult but intermixed is the incredibly fun and enjoyable.

Love’s life mantra is “Get comfortable with being uncomfortable.” For a free 60 minute masterclass to create your dream life or more information on living abroad, you can visit Love’s website.