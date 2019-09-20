How Legacy House of Bountiful is taking the ‘senior’ out of senior living

Heathier, happier, and more independent senior living. That’s the goal of Legacy House of Bountiful.

The company believes that the more their residents can be independent, the healthier they are and the better they feel. No matter what stage of life, maximizing independence, maintaining dignity and having choices on a day-to-day basis are so important.

Despite admitting the most popular activity remains the stereotypical game of bingo, Legacy House offers a broad selection of activities to keep everyone engaged and stimulated. From music and scenic drives to game nights and hikes, Legacy House has it all. But, it’s not just having things to do that makes this assisted living community such an outstanding choice for your loved one.

“We try to build relationships and friendships. That’s really the culture of our company – it’s personal touch, and we try to implement it every day.”

Legacy House of Bountiful offers a level of activity and socialization that very few assisted living communities can match. To find out more Visit legacybountiful.com or Facebook: @legacyhousebountiful.