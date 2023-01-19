SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you struggling with brain fog or reduced energy? Ice baths are the solution for you! TikToker Ryan Boswell joined us to talk about how ice baths helped him overcome his struggles with mental health when nothing else worked.

Ryan was diagnosed with ADHD, anxiety, and depression in August of 2021, and tried all sorts of things to help him gain mental clarity. When working out, meditation, and medication failed, ice baths helped him. The exposure to cold helps Ryan calm down and reduce his brain fog, helping him focus throughout the day.

Over the last few months, Ryan has been posting his mental health journey on TikTok, and his ice bath videos have accumulated over 45 million views. Many people message him to tell him how beneficial this ice bath method is for them, and how it has changed their lives. He tries to do cold exposure everyday, and does ice baths 4 to 5 times a week.

Our producer Matt hopped in to try the ice bath and explore the benefits of cold exposure himself. While it was freezing when he first hopped in, the cold was unbearable for Matt, but he got used to it after around 45 seconds. He also said that after the ice bath, he felt more awake and sharp, and is up to giving ice baths a try in the future.

While in the ice bath, Ryan says that deep breaths help regulate your nervous system, and that sinking in deeper helps make it more bearable. For people who want to start cold exposure, cold showers are the best way to start, and then you can slowly work your way up to ice baths. You can find Ryan on Instagram and TikTok at @itsryanboswell, and on his website at itsryanboswell.com.