How to set up your grandchildren for success without spoiling them? Linda and Richard Eyre

weigh in!

The Eyres expressed the new ideals of grandparenting — passing on values, love, who they are

and who the children will be because of them.

After sending out a survey, the Eyres discovered two ideals are most important to current

grandparents: faith and values, and finances. As grandparenting experts, the Eyres have come

up with their own idea for supporting grandchildren financially.

Their first idea is setting up a “Grand-Bank.” This is an account that grandkids can put money

into, and grandparents can match that amount, paying interest every quarter.

The second idea is having grandchildren propose in a presentation, essay or other in order to

gain a “grant” from grandparents.

Another option is to set up a custodial Roth IRA for grandchildren, matching their deposits.

Having thirty-four grandchildren, the Eyres have managed to have a positive relationship with

each of their grandchildren, helping them learn the value of finances from a young age.

For a zoom course on Grandparenting 101, visit their website and sign up!

Website: grandparenting101.com