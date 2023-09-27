Robyn Currah, Zions Bank Senior Vice President, and Heidi Prokop Retail Services Training Manager sit down with us to talk “Girl Math”. You’ve probably seen the tongue-in-cheek TikTok trend using so-called “girl math” to justify purchases ranging from gourmet coffee to Taylor Swift tickets.

What you don’t see on social media are the consequences of some of these spending decisions. Splurging on a luxury item might mean not have money later for something urgent, or you could end up paying for the item many times over in the form of credit card interest.

Good math starts with real numbers. Know how much you have in your budget. And, of course, that starts with creating a budget.

One popular way to do this is by using the 50-30-20 rule. That’s when you split up your monthly income so 50% goes to essentials, 30% goes to wants and 20% to savings. Of course, everyone’s situation is different but that’s one way to start thinking about a budget.

We often talk about the importance of saving for a “rainy day,” like a medical emergency or a car repair. It can also be helpful to set aside money for a “sunny day” – those unexpected opportunities that come along.

